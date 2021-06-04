Summer-like heat across Colorado

DENVER — Summer is still officially more than two weeks away, but it's sure going to feel like it this weekend.

Summer-like temperatures will settle into Colorado for the next several days, with plenty of sunshine across the state and only isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Isolated thunderstorms will be the only precipitation across Colorado through early next week. It is a good thing our spring has been so wet over the eastern half of the state, drought conditions have pretty much ended for now. Western Colorado has not been as lucky and remains very dry.

At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 10 inches — more than an inch above what we saw in all of 2020 — and that's about 5 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado!

Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo.

Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

Little relief from the drought for western Colorado. In the east, enjoy some very fine days to come!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.