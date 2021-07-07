Summer heat once again building across Colorado

DENVER — Summer heat is once again building across Colorado and we'll see some near-triple-digit heat to end the week.

You'll find plenty of sunshine across the state today, with low 90s for the plains and 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

It will be even hotter tomorrow. We'll see mid- to upper 90s on the plains. There will be a few building clouds in the afternoon, but only about a 10% chance of gusty thunderstorms.

Friday will remain hot, followed by cooler weather for the weekend.

Denver7 Weather

