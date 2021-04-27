Strong spring storm to bring rain, snow across Colorado today

DENVER — A strong spring storm will swirl across Colorado on Tuesday. This storm will bring colder temperatures and a mix of snow, rain and strong thunderstorms to the state as it moves through the region.

Snow will develop in the high country of western Colorado and will expand in coverage over the mountains on Tuesday. The snow will increase over the mountains of Summit County and the Front Range Tuesday evening with 6-10 inches possible above 10,000 feet by Wednesday morning. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for the mountains west of Denver for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Tuesday will be cooler for Denver and the eastern plains, with rain showers likely. The rain may mix with or turn to snow Tuesday evening over the foothills and the western and southern suburbs above 6,000 feet. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and drop to the low to mid 30s by Wednesday morning.

This storm system may bring some severe thunderstorms to northeastern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. Large hail and strong winds will be possible north of Limon and east of Greeley heading east into Kansas and northeast in Nebraska.

A few showers will still be possible on Wednesday with highs 55 to near 60 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be warm and dry with highs warming back to the 70s. By Saturday, highs will be in the 80s!

