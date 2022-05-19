Strong spring storm headed for Colorado

Ready for a strong spring storm? Today will be warm and windy, with high fire danger across most of Colorado.

After highs in the upper 80s this afternoon, a strong cold front will sweep across Colorado Thursday night with snow likely from Friday through Saturday for the northern and central mountains and rain changing to snow for Denver and the I-25 Corridor.

The mountains west of the divide could see 4-8 inches of snow above 6,000-7,000 feet with up to a foot above 10,000 feet.

The foothills near and just east of the divide could see 10-18" of snow above 6,000 feet, the heaviest snowfall could be anywhere from Cameron Pass in the north to the Pikes Peak region to the south.

This heavy, wet snow will be a result of the jet stream at 30,000 feet helping to lift the air and create instability in the atmosphere. In addition, a surface from the northeast will also be lifted as it moves over higher terrain. This is an "upslope" scenario and the location of the jet stream will determine which area will see the highest snow totals.

The parched plains and cities in the Denver area and along the I-25 Corridor will see a good soaking rain with some snow, especially over the higher elevations closer to the foothills and along the Palmer Divide south of Denver. With the current warm temperatures, it is hard to tell just how much snow will stick to the ground, but snow accumulations are expected, especially on the grass and trees.

We could see around 2 to 4 inches near Denver, with heavier snow south along the Palmer Divide and west near the foothills.

Tree damage will be a concern as many trees have now leafed out and the weight of the snow will likely cause damage. When the snow does arrive, gently and carefully try to shake off some of the snow.

If you are still hoping to ski or snowboard, Mary Jane will be open through Saturday, May 21st, and Arapahoe Basin continues to be open daily, so there could be rather thick powder at both places on Saturday.

If you are driving, roads on the plains and the Denver area should be just wet due to the warm ground. In the foothills between 6,000-10,000 feet, including I-70 from Morrison through Georgetown or even the Eisenhower Tunnel, the roads may well be slushy and snow-packed with winter driving conditions.

