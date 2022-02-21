Strong cold front hits Colorado today

It's pretty mild this morning compared to what we'll see just 24 hours from now.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday morning, with highs near 50 degrees by midday. Temperatures will start to drop this afternoon as a cold front rolls in from the north. This will be the last time we are above freezing until Saturday afternoon.

Snow is now developing in the mountains and will pick up in intensity by this afternoon. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories go into effect Monday and remain in effect through Tuesday morning. We could see around 8 to 16 inches of snow in the mountains mainly west of the Divide.

Clouds will increase on Monday with snow developing late in the day for the Denver metro area. Snow will be fairly light this week but will continue off and on through Wednesday. We'll likely see around 2 to 5 inches in total across the Denver metro area by Wednesday night.

Bitterly cold arctic air will arrive by Tuesday, with several inches of snow and temperatures near zero Tuesday morning and only in the lower teens Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be bitter cold with subzero morning lows and highs in the teens.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

