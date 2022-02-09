Watch
String of unseasonably warm weather continues in Denver

40s and 50s this afternoon across the plains
It will be another unseasonably mild day, with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Feb 9 2022 5:15am forecast
Posted at 5:07 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 07:32:58-05

We will continue to see mild and quiet conditions across the Denver area, with more melting and highs in the 50s both today and tomorrow.

We are tracking two weak cold fronts this week. The first will roll through today. The mountains will see a few light scattered snow showers and there's a slight chance a few flurries will roll off the foothills late Wednesday night.

Skies clear statewide on Thursday, with highs returning to the low to mid 50s over the plains, with 20s and 30s in the mountains.

Another weak front could bring more light snow on Friday night to the metro area and temperatures will dip a bit more on Saturday.

Sunday through early next week will be warmer and continued dry.

