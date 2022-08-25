Storms and showers return to the Denver metro area

DENVER — It will be another pleasant start to the day, but we will see a return of those afternoon thunderstorms across the plains.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s on the plains again later Thursday. Temperatures in the mountains will be in the 60s to lower 70s. A few isolated storms are possible mainly in the mountains and will track east over the I-25 corridor this afternoon.

There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday as a weak cold front slips into Colorado from the north. Temperatures will cool down a bit on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 80s across the Denver metro area.

The weekend will be warmer again, with a few isolated thunderstorms on Saturday and hot, dry weather on Sunday.

The Broncos will face off against the Vikings Saturday evening at 7 p.m. The weather will be warm with just a slight chance for a thunderstorm early. Readings will be in the low 80s at 7 p.m. and in the middle 70s by 9 p.m.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

