Storms and showers across Colorado today

Temperatures have returned to near normal, with highs in the mid-to upper 80s. Do not get used to the cooler weather as most of the next seven days will be hot!

So far in 2021, Denver has reached 90 degrees or hotter 48 times and 100 or hotter 5 times. Expect more days in the 90s for the next several days into next week, although triple digits are only expected over the southeast corner of Colorado.

Air quality will be better today and at this point, we are not under an ozone action day alert. You'll find mostly sunny skies this morning, with 60s for the early morning drive.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon on the plains. There will be some afternoon thunderstorms as a weak weather disturbance will cross the state. There is a slight chance of larger hail and damaging winds on the far eastern plains later today.

Friday will once again be pretty hot and dry. We'll see low to mid-90s again on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday will be a little cooler in the wake of a weak cold front. There may be a few showers early followed by mostly sunny skies. Highs will drop back into the middle to upper 80s for the Denver area.

Early next week will be hot and dry with highs in the mid-to upper 90s and an increase in wildfire smoke.

