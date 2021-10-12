Storm will bring wind, snow and rain to Colorado

Denver7 has issued a Weather Action Day as a storm system will bring a variety of weather to Colorado Tuesday.

The storm will bring some rain for lower elevations and snow, mainly above 8,000 feet. The mountains may see 4-8 inches of snow with up to 12 inches near Telluride (a Winter Storm Warning is in effect there through Tuesday evening).

The track of the storm should keep the majority of the moisture over the mountains of Colorado and to the north over Wyoming. Denver and the eastern plains will be on the drier and windier side of the storm, so only a little rain shower activity is expected Tuesday afternoon, becoming a little heavier Tuesday night, when a little snow may become mixed in - but no accumulation.

Some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible over the extreme eastern sections of Colorado and across much of Kansas and Nebraska Tuesday afternoon.

Much heavier snow is likely for Wyoming where many areas will see moderate to heavy snow. As the storm races to the northeast, skies will clear over Colorado for Wednesday. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s on the plains and in the 40s in the mountains.

Another storm system will quickly approach Colorado on Thursday. Rain and snow will develop west of the Continental Divide and gradually spread to the east. Denver should expect rain showers in the afternoon and the rain may change to light snow before ending early Friday.

Low temperatures will stay in the middle 30s the next few nights, but may drop below freezing early Friday in Denver.

The weekend will dry and pleasant with a slow warming trend. Highs in Denver will return to the low 70s!

The aspen trees have faded over the central and northern mountains, but offer a few pockets of color. Best viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will draw to a close from north to south over the next week.

READ MORE: Where to hike, drive to see the best displays of yellow aspens, fall foliage in Colorado

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.