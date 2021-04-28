Storm still moving through Colorado

DENVER — A strong spring brought a mix of snow, rain and strong thunderstorms to Colorado and the wet weather continues this morning.

There were five reports of tornadoes Tuesday afternoon — the first twisters of the season for Colorado! The tornadoes were brief, but confirmed as they dropped out of the sky near Wild Horse Point and First View in Lincoln and Cheyenne Counties.

Snow in the high country will continue over the northern and central mountains. The snow will be heaviest over the mountains of Summit County and the Front Range with 6-12 inches possible above 10,000 feet by mid-morning on Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning continues for the mountains west of Denver through Wednesday morning and a Snow Advisory is in effect for the foothills of Jefferson and Douglas County above 7,500 feet.

A few more showers will be possible through this morning, with gradually clearing skies and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will be warm and dry with highs warming back to the 70s. By Saturday, highs will be in the 80s.

Sunday will be a little cooler with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

