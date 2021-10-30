Storm set to hit Colorado on Halloween

It will be another beautiful day across Colorado! We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s on the plains and 50s in the mountains.

Our next front will start rolling into Colorado late tonight. We'll see mostly cloudy skies and low 30s by morning. Temperatures will only climb about 10 to 15 degrees, with 40s for afternoon highs!

We have chances for some light showers in the afternoon and evening — could be cool and damp for trick or treating and for the Broncos game! Highs will be the 40s on Sunday, with 30s after sunset.

We aren't expecting a lot of snow and the roads will likely just be wet on Monday morning for the commute. It will be a chilly start to November, with more mid to upper 40s on Monday afternoon, with overnight lows in the 20s.

Denver7 Weather

