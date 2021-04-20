Watch
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Storm quickly clears out of Colorado

Dry but chilly in Denver this afternoon
items.[0].videoTitle
We have a few more cold and wet days ahead of us before some warmer, drier days!
April 20 5:15aam forecast
Denver7 weather
Posted at 5:28 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 07:38:25-04

DENVER — Our quick-moving storm is already clearing out of here. We picked up around 3 to 5 inches of snow across the Denver metro area, with 8 to 10 inches in the foothills and more than a foot in the northern Front Range mountains.

We will see more sunshine this morning, but it will stay cold. We've dropped into the teens and single digits this morning and highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s in Denver later today. The average high is now in the low 60s!

There will be another storm on Wednesday, with light snow possible in the afternoon and highs in the low 40s.

Thursday will be a little milder with a chance for some rain showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Warmer weather will finally return to Colorado for the weekend. Friday will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Saturday will be in the mid 60s and Sunday will be in the low 70s!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020