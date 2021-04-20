Storm quickly clears out of Colorado

DENVER — Our quick-moving storm is already clearing out of here. We picked up around 3 to 5 inches of snow across the Denver metro area, with 8 to 10 inches in the foothills and more than a foot in the northern Front Range mountains.

We will see more sunshine this morning, but it will stay cold. We've dropped into the teens and single digits this morning and highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s in Denver later today. The average high is now in the low 60s!

There will be another storm on Wednesday, with light snow possible in the afternoon and highs in the low 40s.

Thursday will be a little milder with a chance for some rain showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Warmer weather will finally return to Colorado for the weekend. Friday will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Saturday will be in the mid 60s and Sunday will be in the low 70s!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

