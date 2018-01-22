Still icy across the Denver Metro Area, but it turns warmer and drier through Thursday

The weekend storm is now moving out of Colorado after dropping 4 to 8 inches of snow over much of the I-25 Corridor. The mountains picked up a good 8 to 12 inches and we could see a few more inches across the northern mountains tonight.

The storm system will continue to swirl away from Colorado this morning, but the winds are still brutal on the far eastern plains. These strong and cold northwesterly winds will cause blowing and drifting snow through mid-morning.

Denver 7 will continue the First Alert Action Day all through Monday morning due to slick roads and very cold temperatures as folks head back to work or school.

Skies will return to mostly sunny through the afternoon nd temperatures will climb back into the upper 30s to low 40s, so road conditions will improve greatly by early afternoon.

A weak upper air disturbance will race across the central Rockies Monday night and Tuesday and may produce a few inches of snow for the northern and central mountains. The plains might see a flurry on Tuesday, but nothing significant.

Warmer weather will return for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid-50s on Wednesday in Denver and near 60 degrees on Thursday. In the mountains, highs will climb into the 40s under mostly sunny skies, although it will be windy.

A minor storm system will arrive on Friday with 3 to 6 inches of snow possible for the mountains and a chance for light snow in Denver and across the eastern plains.

Next weekend will be cool, but there will not be another snowstorm.

