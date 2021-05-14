Spring storms across Colorado today

DENVER — It's going to be another beautiful start to the day, but thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and we'll see a chance of storms through the weekend!

We'll see plenty of sunshine for the morning drive and temperatures will quickly climb into the low 70s by early afternoon. Thunderstorms will develop along the Front Range by early afternoon and a few of these storms could turn severe, especially on the far eastern plains.

The biggest risk with these storm will be large hail and damaging winds. There will also be a slight risk of isolated tornadoes closer to the Kansas and Nebraska borders.

The recent moisture has been a huge benefit for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is at just over 8 inches — about the same amount as in all of 2020! We are now about 4 inches above normal when it comes to precipitation for this time of year.

Temperature wise, the overall pattern is pretty mild. We'll see highs in the upper 60s to low 70s through the weekend, with 50s and low 60s in the mountains.

We will see an even better chance for showers on Sunday into the first of next week, with slightly cooler temperatures. Mid- to upper 60s on both Monday and Tuesday.

