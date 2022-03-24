Spring settles in across Colorado this weekend

Get ready for some beautiful weather across Colorado!

The winds have died down, and it will be a lot calmer than what we saw yesterday.

Winds have shifted and will usher in some warm weather for the next five days. We'll see sunshine for the Thursday morning drive and 30s through early morning.

Skies will stay clear through the afternoon and temperatures will soar into the upper 60s across the plains. It will be mostly sunny with 40s through the central mountains and 50s to low 60s on the Western Slope.

It gets even warmer this weekend with mid- to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Our next cold front will swing through toward the middle of next week.

Denver7 Weather

