Feeling like Spring again Monday

DENVER — Spring-like weather will stick around through Tuesday in Denver. Sunday, we were only 2 degrees away from a record afternoon high.

On Monday, the weather pattern will be warm and dry, with highs climbing again into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in the Denver area.

We will stay dry, with temperatures well above average through Tuesday.

It looks like our next storm will be a pretty weak one and will hit toward the middle of next week. Showers and cooler, more seasonal, temperatures are expected Wednesday- Saturday.

