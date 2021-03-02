Warm for Wednesday, changes on Thursday!

DENVER — The weather will be warm again for Wednesday, but a quick shot of cold, rain and snow will arrive on Thursday. Temperatures will climb back into the 60s in the Denver area on Wednesday, pretty much an encore performance of the delightful weather experienced on Tuesday!

A storm system will swirl into Colorado on Thursday and will bring snow to the mountains and rain showers to the plains. Snowfall should be pretty decent in the high country with 6 to 12 inches for the San Juan Mountains and 4 to 8 inches elsewhere.

Denver and the eastern plains could get 1/4 to 1/2 inch of moisture, starting as rain during the day on Thursday, but mixing with and changing to snow in the late afternoon and continuing through the evening. How much of the storm will fall in frozen form will be the tricky part! It appears that western and southern suburbs of Denver as well as the foothills could see several inches of wet, slushy snow Thursday evening.

The storm will exit the state pretty quickly and skies will be clearing Friday morning. If enough of the moisture falls as snow, temperatures will be a little colder on Friday than earlier expected as some of the sun's energy will go into melting snow, rather than boosting highs into the upper 50s.

By Saturday and Sunday, the weather pattern will return to warm and dry with highs bouncing back into the 60s in the Denver area.

