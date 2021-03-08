The warm before the storm!

DENVER — Sunday was the warmest day of the year so far, with a high of 70 degrees in Denver. Some high clouds blocked out enough sunshine to keep Monday afternoon a little cooler, with highs in the middle 60s. The mountains were partly cloudy with a few light snow showers and highs in the 40s .

Tonight will be quite mild for March with lows staying above freezing and even in the lower 40s in Denver and across most of eastern Colorado. In the mountains, lows will be in the 20s to low 30s.

The spring-like weather will continue for Tuesday with high, thin clouds and warm temperatures. Readings will be in the 60s and 70s across the eastern Colorado with 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

The "fun run" of springtime weather will begin to end over western Colorado late Tuesday into Wednesday as a mix of rain and snow showers develop. This precipitation will be the leading edge of what could become a very strong storm system for Colorado by the end of the week.

Although still several days away, a storm system is developing in the Gulf of Alaska and will begin moving toward the central Rockies on Wednesday. This storm is showing good potential to become a big snow producer for the mountains, foothills, I-25 Corridor and the eastern plains by the end of the week.

Colder weather will begin to move into the Denver Metro area on Thursday, along with some rain and snow. By Friday, the precipitation will become all snow and increase in coverage and intensity. Temperatures will drop to the 40s on Thursday and into the 30s on Friday.

The heaviest snow should fall Friday night through Saturday afternoon and gradually taper off to flurries on Sunday. While this storm is still many days away, it will draw a lot of moisture into Colorado and could produce one of the heaviest snowfalls in the Denver area in several years. Stay with Denver7 as we continue to monitor the development of this storm system. We will fine-tune this forecast throughout the week!

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.