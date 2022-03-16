Spring break storm set to hit Colorado

A fast moving cold front is heading our way and will bring rain, snow and colder temperatures to the state.

Clouds will increase early in the day with rain developing for the evening commute. Rain will turn to all snow overnight Wednesday night and will be heavy across portions of the Front Range through early Thursday morning.

The mountains will see around 6 to 12 inches of snow, with 3 to 6 inches possible in Denver and 5 to 10 inches of snow on the south and west side of town.

The snow will make for a slushy and slow commute on Thursday morning. Highs for St. Patrick's Day will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s with snow diminishing in the afternoon and clearing skies Thursday night.

Sunshine and milder weather can be expected Friday with highs in the middle 50s.

Saturday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid-60s. Clouds will increase on Sunday ahead of the next storm. Highs on Sunday will still be in the 60s.

Monday will be windy and colder with snow likely and highs in the 30s as another March storm moves into Colorado.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

