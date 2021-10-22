Spectacular across Colorado to end the week

We will see a lot more sunshine this morning and that will lead to a faster warm up across the Denver metro area.

You'll see 30s and 40s this morning, with highs in the 70s near Denver by 4 p.m.

It will stay pretty mild and quiet through the weekend. There will be a little increase in cloud cover on Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s.

By late Saturday and early Sunday, there will be a chance for snow in our northern and central mountains. It won't add up to much, but the roads will likely be wet across portions of the high country. A few of these showers could roll over the plains on Saturday night, but it's only about a 20% chance for the Denver metro area.

The aspen trees have mostly faded over the central and northern mountains, but offer a few pockets of color. Best viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will draw to a close from north to south over the next week or so.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.