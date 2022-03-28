Some near-record highs in Denver this afternoon

We will see one more warm and dry day before out next cold front rolls through.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s this morning with highs near 80 degrees this afternoon!

With some gustier winds and low relative humidity, fire danger remains high especially over the southeastern corner of the state.

Our next cold front will swing through on Tuesday. We'll see rain and snow develop this evening over the Western Slope and mountains.

These showers will roll east throughout the day with scattered rain and even a few thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon. This rain will briefly switch over to snow on Tuesday night and through the early Wednesday morning. Roads will likely just be wet with slushy conditions in the high country.

We'll see upper 50s on Tuesday and low 50s on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm a little closer to normal through the end of the week.

