Some much needed snow heading for the Denver metro area

The winds have calmed along the Front Range after gusts of more than 100 miles-per-hour fueled a catastrophic wildfire in Boulder county.

A winter storm is now moving through the region and that will bring some much needed snow to the Front Range today. A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 11 am this morning and covers most of northeastern Colorado.

In Denver, only 3/10 of an inch of snow has fallen so far this season. By the end of December, Denver averages around 20 inches of snow.

Snow will be increasing in the mountains, with around 1 to 2 feet of fresh powder in store over the next 24 hours.

We could see around 3 to 6 inches of snow in Denver by early Saturday, with 6 to 12 inches in the foothills. It will also get much colder, with highs in the 30s this afternoon.

The heaviest snow will fall overnight and then gradually taper off tomorrow morning. Skies will clear on New Year's Day but it will be a cold start to 2022. We're expecting highs in the teens to low 20s on Saturday afternoon.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.