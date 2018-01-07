Some much needed snow for our CO mountains. Skies gradually clear Sunday!

A minor storm system swirled into the state Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. This storm brought some badly needed snow to the mountains, with accumulations averaging around 4 to 8 inches. (mountain snow will taper off by lunchtime)

Denver and the eastern plains saw a few flurries early Sunday morning. Skies will stay mostly clear today, with highs gradually climbing to the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. Expect highs in the mountains in the 30s.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and mild again as temperatures bounce back to the 40s in the high country and 50s and 60s! across the plains.

Another storm system will begin to move into Colorado by next Wednesday. Clouds will increase and some snow will develop in the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s in the mountains. For the plains, We will have a chance for rain and snow in the metro on Wednesday with highs in the 40s.

Thursday will be cooler for Denver, but it looks like the location of the storm system will determine if we see partly cloudy skies or a quick shot of snow. The mountains will get most of the snow from this system. It should be strong enough to drop 8-16 inches in the mountains. Highs will be in the 20s over the high country and upper 30s and low 40s here in Denver and the plains.

