Soggy and cool in Denver all week long

DENVER — It's going to be a chilly and soggy string of weather across Colorado.

April showers are in the forecast for most of Colorado for the rest of this week! We'll see periods of rain and snow today through Saturday across the northern Front Range.

A cold front has slipped into Colorado and will stall over the southwest corner of the state for the next several days. A series of weather disturbances will travel along the front over the next several days, bringing periods of rain and snow.

There will not be a big dump of snow, but there will be an extended damp and chilly outlook through Saturday. There will be some times with heavier precipitation, most likely Tuesday night and again Thursday night. Roads in the mountains will be slushy and wet during the heavier snowfall.

For Denver and the plains, most of the snow will melt upon hitting the ground, but there could be an inch or two on grassy surfaces Wednesday morning and early again Friday.

Temperatures will stay cool through the rest of the week with highs in the 40s for Denver and the eastern plains. The average high in mid-April is in the low 60s.

The drought continues across the state, so despite the dreary outlook, we do need the moisture!

Warmer and drier weather will settle in next week.

