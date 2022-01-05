Snow will hit the Denver metro area this afternoon

A Denver7 Weather Action Day is in effect until noon on Thursday.

This next storm will be a major storm for the northern and central mountains with very heavy snow, especially north near Steamboat Springs. Winter Storm Warnings cover most of the mountains west of Denver and north of I-70. Accumulations through Thursday afternoon will be 1 to 2 feet, along with very cold temperatures.

Denver and northeastern Colorado will turn much colder today, with snow developing in the afternoon. Snow totals will be heaviest north of Denver, with 3 to 6 inches or more near the Wyoming border. In Denver, 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible late Wednesday through Thursday morning. We'll see around 3 to 5 inches in the foothills. The northeast corner of the state may see up to 6 inches of snow.

Travel will become difficult Wednesday night as much colder air flows into the state. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s around midday Wednesday, but drop to around 15 degrees by evening and tumble to zero to 5 below by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be chilly, with clearing skies, highs will be in the upper 20s.

The cold will move out quickly by Friday, with highs bouncing back to the middle 40s to low 50s under a sunny sky.

A new storm system will move into northwest Colorado on Saturday, some snow will develop in the mountains. Denver will stay dry and pretty mild for the Bronco-Chiefs game Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Some light snow or flurries will fall Saturday night and early Sunday with slightly colder temperatures.

Mild and dry weather will return early next week.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.