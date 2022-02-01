Snow will hit Colorado later today, bitter cold to follow

A strong cold front will slice through the state early Tuesday, bringing snow and the coldest air of the season to Denver and the Eastern Plains.

We'll see increasing clouds Tuesday morning, with snow developing by mid-afternoon. Temperatures will be about 25 to 30 degrees colder than Monday, with highs near 30 degrees. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the teens!

This storm is set to drop 3 to 6 inches of snow across across the metro area, with 4 to 8 inches near the foothills and up to 6 to 12 inches in the mountains along and east of the Continental Divide. The heaviest snow will be over southern Colorado on Wednesday from Wolf Creek Pass to Colorado Springs to Trinidad.

A number of winter weather alerts go into effect later Tuesday and cover most of eastern Colorado through late Wednesday.

Skies will clear Wednesday night and bitter cold is expected early Thursday. Lows will drop to 5 to 10 below zero in Denver and across the I-25 Corridor by dawn on Thursday. Skies will be sunny, but highs stay cold in the teens in the afternoon.

The cold air mass will ease it's grip on our region by Friday with dry and milder weather over the weekend!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

