Snow will develop in Denver this morning

1 to 3 inches of snow by midday
Snow will develop along the Front Range this morning, with 1 to 3 inches by early afternoon.
Posted at 6:21 AM, Jan 27, 2022
Another storm is now moving into Colorado.

Snow will develop Thursday morning across the Denver metro area. We'll see around 1 to 3 inches of snow near Denver.

The snow will taper off by mid-afternoon with skies clearing in the evening. It will be colder, with highs only around 30 degrees. The storm will produce about 2 to 5 inches of snow for the mountains along and east of the Continental Divide.

The future of the storm is much bigger as it swirls to the east of Colorado. This next storm will eventually build into a major winter storm for the Northeast states over the weekend with heavy snow likely over New England.

Dry and mild weather will return to Colorado for the weekend through Monday. Highs for Denver will be in the low to mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. In the mountains, expect sunshine and temperatures in the upper 20s to middle 30s for weekend skiing.

There will be another chance for some snow next Tuesday and Wednesday along with colder temperatures.

