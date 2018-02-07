Snow returns to Colorado for the weekend

DENVER – We are in for a mild couple of days across Colorado, with only a few light snow showers in teh mountains.

This afternoon will be a little warmer, with highs in the 40s to mid-50s on the plains and in the 30s to low 40s in the high country. Thursday will be even warmer as temperatures climb to near 60 degrees in Denver, with 40s in the mountains.

Another cold front will bring chilly air and a chance for snow to Colorado starting Friday afternoon and continuing into the weekend. Friday will turn colder with highs in the 40s in Denver. Snow will be likely Friday night and Saturday with a few inches possible. Highs will drop into the low to mid-30s by Saturday.

We really need more snow in and around Denver. So far, we've only seen 13.2" of snow at Denver International Airport and that's less than half of what we see in a normal season.

Stay with the Denver7 weather team for the latest updates on the storm and current weather conditions.