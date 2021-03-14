Blizzard warning now in effect

DENVER —A blizzard warning has been issued for the entire northern Front Range...including Fort Collins, Denver and Castle Rock. Hazardous travel is expected through tonight, with snow and blowing snow on the roadways.

We've already seen around two feet of snow near Fort Collins and more than a foot around the Denver metro area. The foothills are reporting several feet of snow and there's more to come!

With winds out of the east, we're seeing more of an upslope flow and snowfall rates have been at around 1 to 2 inches per hour.

We are seeing feet of snow along the Front Range, with the heaviest snow in the foothills and northern Front Range mountains.

It looks like we could be pick up another 3 to 6 inches of snow in Denver today, with another 5 to `10 inches north near Fort Collins. The northern Front Range mountains and foothills could see up to another 12 inches by tonight.

This strong storm system is now swirling across southern Colorado. It has been an extremely slow moving system and will bring more snow to the state all day today.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until Monday morning for all of the Denver metro area, the plains and the mountains. Expect heavy snow, low visibility, and dangerous driving conditions this weekend. Many roads will likely become impassable.

The foothills and mountains east of the Continental Divide may receive 12-36 inches of snow. A few mountain locations will end up with around 60 inches of snow! The eastern plains will have a mix of rain and snow, but should get at least an inch of welcome moisture (melted total).

Temperatures will hover around freezing all day long. Snow will taper off on Monday, but it will remain pretty unsettled through the first of the week. Much warmer by the end of next week, with highs near 60 degrees on Friday!

