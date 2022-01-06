Snow is clearing out, but it will be bitter cold in Denver

A Denver7 Weather Action Day is in effect until noon today. The snow lightened up overnight, but it's a bitter cold start to the day.

Winter Storm Warnings cover most of the mountains west of Denver and north of I-70. Accumulations through Thursday morning will total 1 to 2 feet, along with very cold temperatures.

Snow totals were heaviest north of Denver, with 3 to 6 inches or more from Greeley to Akron. In Denver, 1 to 3 inches of snow fell and we'll see a few lingering light snow showers this morning. Expect around 3 to 6 inches in the foothills.

It will be an icy morning commute and temperatures have tumbled to near zero. There's a wind chill advisory in effect for most of northeastern Colorado. Wind chills will be around 15 to 25 degrees below zero this morning.

Skies will gradually clear out, but it will be a cold afternoon. We'll see highs in the 20s near the Denver metro area, with teens closer to Fort Collins and Greeley.

The cold will move out quickly by Friday, with highs bouncing back to the mid 40s to low 50s under a sunny sky.

A new storm system will move into northwest Colorado on Saturday, some snow will develop in the mountains. Denver will stay dry and pretty mild for the Bronco-Chiefs game Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Some flurries might fall Saturday night, but skies will clear on Sunday with slightly colder temperatures.

Mild and dry weather will return early next week.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.