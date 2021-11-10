Snow hits the Colorado high country

The Colorado high country is seeing some much-needed snow this morning. We'll see about 4 to 8 inches of snow above 10,000 feet in the northern and central mountains.

We'll see mostly cloudy skies along the Front Range this morning, but skies will gradually clear by midday.

Temperatures will stay cool for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs expected in the low to mid 50s. Another slight chance for snow will arrive Thursday night and early Friday, with continued chilly temperatures.

The weekend is looking dry and a little warmer, with highs in the 60s on Saturday and middle 50s on Sunday. The Broncos will play under a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon.

Mild and dry weather is expected again early next week.

