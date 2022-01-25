Watch
Snow hits Denver just in time for the commute

2 to 6 inches of snow expected along the Front Range
Snow is now falling and we're expecting a slick morning commute, with lighter snow this afternoon and around 2 to 6 inches of snow for the Front Range.
Posted at 5:42 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 07:56:16-05

Snow is now moving into Colorado and it's picking up in intensity from north to south. We'll see the heaviest snow during the morning commute, with lighter snow expected by this afternoon.

We'll see around 2 to 6 inches of accumulation by this afternoon along the Front Range, with the heaviest totals on the west side of town. The foothills and northern mountains will see around 4 to 8 inches of snow.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for the Denver metro area. These alerts will expire from north to south as the storm pushes south later Tuesday.

Skies will clear out on Tuesday night, with a brief break from the snow. Another storm will bring more light snow to the Denver metro area on Thursday.

