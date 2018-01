Snow for the Denver metro today, heavy in the mountains!

The entire Front Range is under a Winter Storm Warning for snow, ice, high winds, and low visibility. The eastern plains under a Blizzard Warning until midnight tonight.

Snow continues in the mountains today, and we could see between 8"-12" by Monday morning.

For Denver and the eastern plains, snow has moved in. A Denver7 First Alert Action Day is in effect through early Monday for the combination of much colder temperatures, snow, and strong winds.

The Winter Storm Warning for the Front Range and northeastern Colorado lasts until this evening.. We expect 4-8" of snow in Denver. The Blizzard Warning for the plains is for heavy snow 5-10", winds of 35+ mph and low visibility for 3 hours or more. If traveling, please practice caution. Be prepared for low visibility at times along with falling and blowing snow.

Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible by late Sunday. Please stay safe and warm! Our highs will only be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees on Sunday across the metro-area.

Skies clear for Monday as the storm exits the state. Temperatures drop to the teens early in Denver, then will rise to the low 40s for our daytime highs. Early next week will be cool, but fairly quiet, with just some light snow possible in the mountains on Tuesday and a chance for flurries on the plains.