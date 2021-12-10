Snow finally hits the Denver metro area

A strong storm system will push across Colorado today, bringing heavy snow to the mountains and a little snow for Denver and the eastern plains.

Light snow is now falling in Denver, but the roads are mainly just wet for the Friday morning commute. One to two feet of snow will be possible along and west of the Continental Divide with this storm. We'll see much trickier travel in the high country through early Saturday.

The weather will turn colder today, with highs only in the 30s this afternoon. The winds will pick up and make it feel like teens to low 20s. It will not be a major storm, but perhaps up to an inch will fall in spots by midday Friday. This type of storm typically leaves the most snow over the mountains, just a little in Denver and a bit more across the northeast corner of the state.

When we do finally see measurable snow, it will be one of the latest first snowfalls ever on record. Denver has gone 232 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record. More recent records — kept since 1948 for downtown — show that the previous longest snowless streak was 211 days, set in 1977 and 1992.

Saturday will be dry and cool, followed by more warm and dry weather on Sunday for the Broncos game. The weather will stay mild and dry through the middle of next week.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

