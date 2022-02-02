Snow continues to fall in Denver, with another 1 to 4 inches today

A push of arctic air combined with a moist storm system is bringing some heavy snow to the Denver metro area Wednesday morning.

This storm is set to drop 4 to 8 inches of snow across across the metro area, with 5 to 10 inches near the foothills and up to 6 to 12 inches in the mountains along and east of the Continental Divide. The heaviest snow will be over southern Colorado on Wednesday from Wolf Creek Pass to Colorado Springs to Trinidad.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Denver, Fort Collins and Boulder. These alerts will remain in place until late tonight.

Skies will clear Wednesday night, and lows will drop to 5 to 10 below zero in Denver and across the I-25 corridor by dawn on Thursday. Skies will be sunny, but highs stay cold in the teens in the afternoon.

The cold air mass will ease it's grip on our region by Friday with highs back near freezing. Expect dry and milder weather over the weekend with highs in the 40s. By Monday, temperatures will return to the low 50s.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

