Smoke returns to the Denver metro area

It was nice to see some blue skies this weekend! Unfortunately, more smoke will filter back into the state today. We'll see hot and hazy conditions for the next few days.

Be prepared to stay out of the smoke if you have breathing issues.

There will be a weak monsoon flow of moisture from the south, bringing chances for thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall to the high country. Denver and the eastern plains will stay pretty hot and dry through the first of the week.

Highs will be back in the low to mid 90s on Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front will move into Colorado next Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures and a better chance for thunderstorms.

