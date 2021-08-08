Smoke, haze and heat return to Denver Sunday

An Air Quality Warning remains in effect for all of Colorado Sunday. A combination of smoke particles from western wildfires and moderate to high levels of surface ozone will make conditions unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Some of the smoke is from Colorado fires, but much more is from the bigger fires to the west of our state. The heavier smoke will actually make any outdoor activities a concern, even for people without any underlying medical conditions. Heavy outdoor exercise is not recommended through Sunday!

Saturday, Denver was ranked the worst city in the world for air quality, according to a real-time air quality information platform on IQAir's website.

IQAir.com

Temperatures today will be hotter, with highs across the Denver-area reaching the low to mid-90s.

Early next week will stay hot, hazy and dry with highs in the 90s on the plains and upper 70s to mid 80s in the mountains.

Hot and dry weather will continue across the majority of Colorado for the next five to seven days. A few thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.