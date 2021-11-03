Skies finally clearing across Colorado

After a chilly and cloudy start to November, warmer and drier weather will settle in for the rest of the week.

We're seeing clearing skies across the plains this morning, with temperatures in the 30s for the morning drive.

The Winter Weather Advisory for the northern and central mountains has expired, but some light snow is still possible over the higher mountain passes.

We'll see more sunshine this afternoon and temperatures will return to near normal. Highs in the mid to upper 50s across the Denver metro area.

Temperatures climb to end the week. We'll be back in the mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday, with low 70s and sunshine for the weekend.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.