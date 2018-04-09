DENVER — After highs in the 60s for the plains on Sunday afternoon, we will have overnight lows in the 30s with increasing clouds overnight.

Early Monday, we do have chance for light rain for the Front Range and some light snow into the foothills with a passing disturbance. Clouds will stay with us for much of the day. Highs will be in the 50s Monday afternoon.

Warmer weather is on the way though! 70s will return for Tuesday and last through Thursday.

So far, it looks like Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. We'll see highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Fire danger will likely be higher across the plains too as winds pick up my midweek!