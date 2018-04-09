A chance for showers Monday, then 60s and 70s this week in Denver

Warmer weather on the way, with 70s this week

Stacey Donaldson
6:54 AM, Apr 8, 2018
6:03 AM, Apr 9, 2018
colorado weather | denver weather | colorado forecast | denver forecast

abstract

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DENVER — After highs in the 60s for the plains on Sunday afternoon, we will have overnight lows in the 30s with increasing clouds overnight. 

Early Monday, we do have chance for light rain for the Front Range and some light snow into the foothills with a passing disturbance. Clouds will stay with us for much of the day. Highs will be in the 50s Monday afternoon. 

Warmer weather is on the way though!  70s will return for Tuesday and last through Thursday. 

So far, it looks like Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week.  We'll see highs in the mid- to upper 70s.  Fire danger will likely be higher across the plains too as winds pick up my midweek!

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top