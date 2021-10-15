Skies clearing across Colorado for the weekend

Our quick-moving storm is already moving out of Colorado and it's going to be a beautiful weekend across all four corners!

Skies will clear early today and the sunshine will make a cool day feel fairly comfortable. Expect highs in the middle 50s for Denver and the northeast plains, 30s to middle 40s in the mountains.

The weekend will be dry and pleasant with a slow warming trend. Highs in Denver will return to the upper 60s Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday — perfect for the Bronco game!

Early next week will stay mild and pleasant on Monday, but a weak storm may bring a little mountain snow and some rain-showers to the plains on Tuesday.

The aspen trees have mostly faded over the central and northern mountains, but offer a few pockets of color. Best viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will draw to a close from north to south over the next week or so.

