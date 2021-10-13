Skies clearing across Colorado, but more snow is on the way

We'll see mostly sunny skies across the plains, with 30s this morning but highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be a beautiful day, but it's a brief break from the cold and snow.

Another storm system will quickly approach Colorado on Thursday. Rain and snow will develop west of the Continental Divide and gradually spread to the east. Denver should expect rain showers in the afternoon and the rain may change to light snow before ending early Friday.

Low temperatures will stay in the low to mid 30s the next few nights, but may drop below freezing early Friday in Denver.

The weekend will be dry and pleasant with a slow warming trend. Highs in Denver will return to the low 70s!

The aspen trees have faded over the central and northern mountains, but offer a few pockets of color. Best viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will draw to a close from north to south over the next week.

Denver7 Weather

