Showers and strong storms likely Sunday PM

Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening
Sunday's Forecast
Posted at 8:49 AM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 11:14:48-04

DENVER — Showers and storms will develop over higher terrain and move over the plains this Sunday afternoon. Highs today will be cooler, in the upper 60s across the Denver area.

Some thunderstorms may be severe today. East of Denver, from Limon to Burlington, some storms may produce damaging winds, with gusts up to 70 mph, hail- up to one inch in diameter, and heavy rain.

Snow is likely in the mountains tonight through Monday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for our Northern Front Range mountains on Monday, with around 7-14 inches of accumulation possible over 8,000 feet.

Rain and colder temperatures are expected to start the week across the metro-area. Highs in Denver will be in the upper 40s on Monday. Rain and snow will gradually taper off Monday night.

Clearing skies Tuesday, with temperatures returning to the 60s. A gradually warming trend and dry conditions return through the end of the week.

