Severe storms expected over northeastern Colorado

DENVER — Our late May weather pattern has settled down a bit with some delightful conditions across Colorado.

We're seeing some high clouds for the early morning drive, with temperatures in the 50s as you step out the door.

It will continue to be a pretty quiet and dry week, but a few isolated storms are possible today. Most of these storms will fire up over the northeastern corner of the state and into Nebraska and Kansas. This is where we could see some larger hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Thursday and Friday should be dry with a better chance for storms over the weekend.

At the Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 9.75 inches — about an inch more than we saw in all of 2020 — and almost 5 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado! Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

