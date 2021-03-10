Series of snowstorms to hit Colorado

DENVER — March is typically Denver's snowiest month of the year and it looks like that will be the case this year! We are tracking a major winter storm that will hit this weekend.

MORE: Live Streaming | Forecast | Weather Page | Traffic Map | Closings & Delays | Radars

This strong storm system will swirl across the state Friday through Sunday.

Skies today will be partly cloudy in Denver this afternoon. Highs will be cooler, in the lower 50s. In the mountains, snow showers will diminish and highs will be in the 30s to low 40s.

Weather News Free weather center at home: Get Denver7's weather stream on your TV

Although still a few days away, the big storm system is now hitting the coast of California and will be moving toward the central Rockies later today. This storm is showing good potential to become a heavy snow producer for the mountains, foothills, I-25 corridor and the eastern plains by the weekend.

Colder weather will begin to move into the Denver metro area on Thursday, along with some rain and snow. By Friday, the precipitation will become all snow and increase in coverage and intensity. Temperatures will drop to the 40s on Thursday and into the 30s on Friday.

The heaviest snow should fall Friday night through Saturday afternoon and gradually taper off to flurries on Sunday. It appears that western and southern suburbs of Denver could see 12-24 inches of snow. The foothills and mountains east of the Continental Divide may receive 24-48 inches of snow. The eastern plains will have a mix of rain and snow, but should get at least an inch of welcome moisture (melted total).

READ MORE: Just how much snow Colorado could get this weekend, and why it's tough to predict

While this storm is still a few days away, it will bring a lot of moisture into Colorado, producing one of the heaviest snowfalls in the Denver area in several years. Stay with Denver7 as we continue to monitor the development of this storm system. We will fine-tune this forecast throughout the week!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.