Scattered storms possible this afternoon

The weather pattern will be rather unsettled for the Fourth of July weekend as showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day through Monday.

The weekend will be warmer again with more scattered afternoon thunderstorms, and highs will be in the 90s.

By Monday, highs will be back to around 90 degrees with lower rain chances for the Fourth of July.

In the mountains, afternoon thunderstorms are expected with highs in the 60s, but during thunderstorms, readings will drop to the 50s and even upper 40s — dress in layers and include rain gear!

Hotter and drier weather will return to Colorado next week.

Denver7 Weather

