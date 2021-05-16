Scattered showers and storms Sunday

DENVER —Showers and storms are expected to develop Sunday afternoon, with highs in the 60s in Denver.

The recent moisture has been a huge benefit for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is at just over 8 inches — about the same amount as in all of 2020! We are now about 4 inches above normal when it comes to precipitation for this time of year.

Temperature wise, the overall pattern is pretty mild. We'll see highs in the 60s again Sunday over the plains, with 50s and low 60s in the mountains.

The chance for more widespread showers increases across the state through the first of next week, with slightly cooler temperatures.

Low 60s for highs are expected on both Monday and Tuesday, with continued rain showers. Warmer and drier weather is expected to round out the week.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.