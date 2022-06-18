Scattered afternoon storms and showers this weekend

We're still a few days away from the official start of summer, but it's sure going to feel like it this weekend.

By Saturday afternoon, a weak monsoon flow of moisture from Arizona should bring a chance for afternoon thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperatures.

We'll see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s both Saturday and Sunday across the metro-area.

Most of the storms will be over Colorado's high country today. The main threat with stronger cells that form will be heavy rain and strong winds.

Skies will clear out tonight over eastern Colorado, with more cloud cover in the mountains by morning.

Another round of storms and showers move in for Sunday. Drier and staying warm to start the week.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

