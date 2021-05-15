Risk for Severe Thunderstorms over the Front Range Saturday PM

DENVER — It's a dry start to the day, but thunderstorms are likely again this afternoon, with the heightened risk of severe storm activity between 3-8 p.m.

The biggest risk with these storm will be large hail, pockets of heavy rain and damaging winds. There will also be a slight risk of isolated tornadoes closer to the Kansas and Nebraska borders.

Highs today will be in the upper 60s in Denver under a mostly cloudy sky. Storms are expected to roll east of the border by 10 p.m. However, expect showers and storms to again develop by Sunday afternoon.

The recent moisture has been a huge benefit for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is at just over 8 inches — about the same amount as in all of 2020! We are now about 4 inches above normal when it comes to precipitation for this time of year.

Temperature wise, the overall pattern is pretty mild. We'll see highs in the upper 60s again Sunday, with 50s and low 60s in the mountains.

The chance for showers increases across the state through the first of next week, with slightly cooler temperatures. Low 60s for highs are expected on both Monday and Tuesday.

