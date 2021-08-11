Watch
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Record-tying heat possible in Denver today

Hot and hazy again across northern Colorado
items.[0].videoTitle
It will be hot and hazy again, with highs in the mid- to upper 90s this afternoon.
Aug 11 2021 5:15am forecast
Posted at 5:42 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 08:02:42-04

An Air Quality Warning remains in effect for all of northern Colorado, including Denver and the I-25 Corridor.

A combination of smoke particles from western wildfires and moderate to high levels of surface ozone will continue to make conditions unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Some of the smoke is from Colorado fires, but much more is from the bigger fires to the west of our state. The heavier smoke will actually make any outdoor activities a concern, even for people without any underlying medical conditions.

Hot and dry weather will continue across the majority of Colorado for the next two days. Highs will climb into the 90s this afternoon, with 80s in the mountains. The record for Aug. 11 is 97 degrees, most recently set last year.

A weak cold front will hit the plains on Thursday afternoon. It will bring our temperatures down a bit in the afternoon, with a slight chance of storms and showers.

By Friday and through the coming weekend, a weak monsoon flow will return to Colorado, cooling temperatures slightly and bringing a better chance for thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall.

Air quality will also improve a bit through the weekend.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020