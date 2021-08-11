Record-tying heat possible in Denver today

An Air Quality Warning remains in effect for all of northern Colorado, including Denver and the I-25 Corridor.

A combination of smoke particles from western wildfires and moderate to high levels of surface ozone will continue to make conditions unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Some of the smoke is from Colorado fires, but much more is from the bigger fires to the west of our state. The heavier smoke will actually make any outdoor activities a concern, even for people without any underlying medical conditions.

Hot and dry weather will continue across the majority of Colorado for the next two days. Highs will climb into the 90s this afternoon, with 80s in the mountains. The record for Aug. 11 is 97 degrees, most recently set last year.

A weak cold front will hit the plains on Thursday afternoon. It will bring our temperatures down a bit in the afternoon, with a slight chance of storms and showers.

By Friday and through the coming weekend, a weak monsoon flow will return to Colorado, cooling temperatures slightly and bringing a better chance for thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall.

Air quality will also improve a bit through the weekend.

