Record-high temperatures expected again Thursday across Colorado

DENVER – The last few days of spring have felt more like the dog days of summer.

Temperatures will once again be well above normal today. In fact, we could see one more day of record-breaking high temperatures in Denver Thursday after two straight days of 100-degree temperatures.

The record high for Denver on June 17 is 98 degrees, and we’ll likely get close to tying or breaking that. Wednesday’s high of 100 degrees topped the old record of 96, and Tuesday’s record was set at 101 degrees.

This is now the 14th time since the late 1800s that we’ve seen back-to-back 100-degree days. We’ve only seen three consecutive 100 degree days five times in history and could see it again today.

Smoke from wildfires in Utah and Arizona will be persistent across the state Thursday, and an Ozone Action Day Alert is in effect for the Front Range until at least 4 p.m. because of poor air quality.

There is a small chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon that could be accompanied by strong winds.

Further west, a fire weather watch is in effect through Friday evening because of the extremely dry conditions and thunderstorms with lightning that could easily spark wildfires. Stage 1 fire restrictions are going into effect across much of western Colorado this week.

A cold front is expected to move across the plains on Friday, dropping high temperatures to around 90 degrees and bringing a higher chance of rain and thunderstorms into and through the weekend.

Sunday will be cooler, and on Monday, we’ll likely see high temperatures only reaching the mid-60s to mid-70s.

